DU UG Courses Can Admit Maximum of 20% Of Supernumerary Seats Under ECA, Sports Quotas

The Delhi University has rejigged the norms for undergraduate admissions under the extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quotas, capping the intake in a course to 20 per cent of total supernumerary seats in a college, an official said on Monday.

The move was approved by the DU’s Executive Council last week. However, council members rejected the university’s plan to give equal weightage of 2.5 per cent of supernumerary seats to the ECA and the sports quotas.

The members pointed out that there are several colleges, especially the all-women institutions, where the majority of admissions to supernumerary seats are done under the ECA category and not sports, the official said.

Supernumerary seats are those that are over and above the intake approved for a college. There are two categories under which admissions to supernumerary seats are done — ECA and sports quota. The maximum number of supernumerary seats in a college is capped at five per cent of its total intake.

“2.5 per cent clause, we wanted to bring parity. But some members pointed out that there are women’s colleges where the majority of supernumerary seats are filled under the ECA quota. So, we decided that the representation of at least 1 per cent under each category will be mandatory and the college can decide on the rest," the official said.

The number of seats under the two categories will now be calculated programme-wise, and not college-wise as was the case earlier, he said.

“The number of seats under both categories was calculated college-wise but now will be done programme-wise," the official said.

“Until now we used to ask the colleges how many students they would take in these two categories. Now, we will ask for a course break-up and we have put a rider that a course cannot take in more than 20 per cent of total supernumerary seats," he added.