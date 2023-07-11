DU Will Commence Postgraduation Classes From September 1

Delhi University will commence the Post Graduate classes from September 1. University of Delhi has released the new academic calendar for the upcoming session. Owing to the notification, for the academic session 2023-24, Semester 1 and Semester 3 for the students will begin from September 1, 2023. The University will grant preparatory holidays to students from December 22 to December 29, 2023. It will be during the preparatory leaves when students will also have their practical examination.

The theory examination for DU-PG will commence from December 30, 2023. The date sheet for the examination is not released yet but students will get break till January 14, 2024. The classes for 2024 academic session will begin from January 15, 2023. Delhi University has provided mid break to the PG students from March 24 to March 31, 2024. DU will disperse classes for Semester 2 and Semester 4 from May 12 to May 19, 2024. During this period of time, students will also sit for practical examination at the University itself. And the theory examination will begin from May 20, 2024. Henceforth the summer vacation will start from June 2 to 21 July 2024.