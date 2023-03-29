DU Women's College Students Claim Men Scaled Walls, Harassed Them During Fest

Students at Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women alleged that some men scaled the institute’s boundary walls during a fest on Tuesday and "harassed several students". An FIR has been registered under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and detained seven people, police said. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter, saying she is issuing a notice to the Delhi Police. "Some girls were molested in the fest of Delhi University’s IP College. Incidents of eve-teasing have come to the fore in college fests in the past as well. Such idiots should be put in jail. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police for strict action," she tweeted in Hindi.

The police said ’Festival Shurti’ in IP College for Women was gong on where an artist — Asees Kaur — was to perform.

There was excess crowd. Around 3 pm, some overzealous students tried to enter the college. In the process, there was pressure on gates and some of the students fell down while some others got injured, police said. Seven people — all Delhi University students — have been detained and arrest will be made based on CCTV footage/evidences, they added. An All India Students’ Association (AISA) activist alleged that the men were heard chanting "Miranda, IP dono hamara (Miranda House and Indraprastha College both are ours)" and "Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge (We didn’t leave Miranda, we won’t leave IP either)".

In October, some students of Delhi University’s all-women Miranda House College alleged that several men scaled the boundary walls and the gates during an open Diwali fest on campus and indulged in "cat-calling and sexist sloganeering".

The AISA’s Delhi University unit secretary and former Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) student Anjali shared purported photos and videos of the incident. In the photo, four men are seen standing near the IPCW boundary wall while another is scaling the wall. The video clip shows the police asking the college students to vacate the premises. "Today, IPCW’s fest was going when drunk men climbed the walls, forcefully entered the campus and harassed gender minorities. Men were chanting ’Miranda IP dono hamara’, ’Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge’," Anjali tweeted. Another student alleged, "Miscreants entered the IPCW fest today and harassed several women students, injuring one. Delhi Police has simply escorted the goons out. We demand their immediate arrest."

