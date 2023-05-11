During Surprise Inspection, Atishi Finds MCD School in Shambles

Delhi Education Minister Atishi conducted a surprise inspection at an MCD school in Sagarpur on Wednesday and reprimanded its principal for negligence in maintaining the building and ensuring cleanliness on the premises.

According to an official statement, Atishi found the school in "shambles".

The school was filled with dirt and cobwebs, swings for children were broken, and the classroom ceilings was coming off. A part of the building had turned into a junkyard with piles of broken desks, said the statement.

The minister reprimanded the principal for negligence and directed her to fix the shortcomings immediately or strict action will be initiated.

"The deteriorating condition of the school reflects the insensitive attitude of the school administration towards the future of the students studying here, and such negligence regarding education cannot be tolerated," Atishi said.

Warning the principal and the education officer, she directed them to run the school responsibly.

She blamed the BJP, which ruled the MCD for 15 years, for the deteriorating state of MCD schools and directed officials to investigate how many times the school inspector visited the particular school in the past one year, steps taken to address existing problems, and ensure strict action in case of negligence.