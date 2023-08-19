DU's Hindu College Witnesses Highest Package At Rs 36.5 LPA In 2023

Hindu College, affiliated with Delhi University (DU), recently released the placement report for the year 2023. The highest and average packages offered this year are Rs 36.50 LPA and Rs 10.40 LPA respectively.

According to the placement stats for 2023, the median package offered is Rs 8.40 LPA. However, the gross package value is Rs 8.50 LPA. Apart from this, the highest stipend offered is Rs 60,000 per month whereas the average and median stipend offered are Rs 10,000 per month and Rs 13.50 per month respectively. Meanwhile, the gross stipend offered this year is Rs 9.50 lakh.

Many top recruiters visited the campus to take several talents with them to their companies. These recruiters are Accenture, AON, JSW, KPMG and HCL, among others.

Earlier this year, Delhi’s Hindu College completed its 124 years. The college which owes its formation to the country’s freedom movement was established in 1899 by nationalist Krishna Dasji Gurwale and Pandit Deen Dayal Sharma. In 1908, the college shifted to a building in Kashmiri Gate which was donated by Rai Bahadur Sultan Singh.