DU's Motilal Nehru College Announces 88 Vacancies For Assistant Professor Posts

The Delhi University’s Motilal Nehru College (MLNC) has announced job openings for its faculty positions and has invited applications from eligible candidates. Aspiring applicants can apply for the role of Assistant Professor via the official website of DU.

Under this recruitment, there are 88 posts that are to be filled. The last date to apply is within two weeks from April 29. If you’re interested in securing a job in these positions, here’re some important details:

Available Posts

Chemistry: 4 posts

Commerce: 18 posts

English: 8 posts

Hindi: 7 posts

History: 8 posts

Mathematics: 8 posts

Physics: 12 posts

Political Science: 10 posts

Sanskrit: 6 posts

Economics: Posts

Computer Science: 1 post

EVS: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professors

Candidates who want to apply for these posts must have a master’s degree with 55 per cent marks in relevant/relevant/allied subjects from any recognised university or an equivalent degree from a recognised foreign university. In addition to fulfilling the above-mentioned qualifications, candidates must have successfully cleared the NET exam.

How to apply

Applicants can access the official website of Delhi University Colleges Recruitment by visiting colrec.uod.ac.in. It’s essential to carefully read through the requirements to confirm that you meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding to submit your application.

It is recommended that candidates thoroughly read the notification to understand the selection process, eligibility criteria, and other important details before submitting their application form. The selection process will be of two stages including a written examination and an interview. The final selection of candidates will be based on their performance in both written tests and interviews of the selection process.

Application fee

The application fee for the post is Rs 500 for UR/ OBC/ EWS category candidates while no application fee will be charged for SC, ST and PWBD category candidates.

What will be the salary?

On selection to these posts, candidates will be given Rs 57,700 as salary under Pay Level 10 of the 7th Pay Commission.

