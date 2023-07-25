ED Detains IAS Officer Ranu Sahu: A Look At Her Education and Family Background

In connection with an alleged coal scam in Chhattisgarh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained Ranu Sahu, an IAS officer, on Saturday. Her arrest, while she holds the position of director in the state agriculture department, is a significant development in the ongoing money laundering investigation. Subsequently, a judge granted the ED three-day custody of Ranu Sahu. Following raids conducted by the central organisation at her location, Ranu Sahu was arrested. She was later brought before the court for a hearing in connection with a PMLA case. The ED’s attorney, Saurabh Pandey, stated that she has been remanded to three days of ED custody. The court of Additional District and Session Judge, Ajay Singh Rajput, issued the order after a thorough investigation established Ranu Sahu’s involvement in the money-laundering offence. Before this, Ranu had served as the collector in Raigarh and Korba. According to ED’s attorney Saurabh Pandey, it was revealed that Ranu Sahu possessed Rs 5.52 crore worth of immovable property derived from the proceeds of the crime.

Notwithstanding the ED’s plea for a 14-day custody extension, the court decided to hand over Ranu Sahu’s custody to the agency until July 25, according to statements from ED’s attorney. In contrast, her lawyer Faizal Rizvi had previously asserted to the media that her detention was entirely based on false allegations.

Ranu Sahu is an IAS officer from the 2010 batch in the Chhattisgarh cadre. Her career experienced a certain unexpected turn of events when she got arrested by the ED on July 22. Notably, she is the second IAS officer to be apprehended in connection with this case, with Sameer Vishnoi’s arrest preceding hers in October 2022.

She hails from a humble background in Bhagwanpur, Chhattisgarh. Since childhood, she was determined to become a successful IAS officer. Ranu Sahu’s father works as a government teacher and her mother is a homemaker. Her brother is pursuing engineering and her sister is a doctor.