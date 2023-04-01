Education News LIVE Updates: Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny Date, JEE Main Exam City Intimation Link Out

Education Live News Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the matric or class 10 board exam result 2023 on March 31 which saw a total of 81.04% of students clearing the exam. MD Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School, Sheikhupra topped the Bihar Board 10th examination by securing 489 marks. The scrutiny applications for the exam will begin on April 3.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 examination city slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, while April 13 and 15 are saved as reserved dates. With the help of the city intimation slip, candidates will find their exam city details and plan their travel accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the detailed SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification today. Candidates wishing to appear for the exam can apply through the official website at ssc.nic.in. According to the tentative calendar, the last date to apply for the exam is May 1. It will be held from July 14 to 27. The selection processor SSC CGL 2023 is divided into two sections — tier I and tier II examinations. Check out more education-related news here.

