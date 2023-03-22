Education LIVE News Updates: 83.7% Clear BSEB Inter, 69% Rise in Medical Colleges in India Since 2014

JEE Main physics is tougher as compared to chemistry. However, if you prepare it well, physics will give you an edge over others. Here’s how to prepare:

• Start with NCERT and work on understanding the basics.

• From the class 11th syllabus, the most important topics are mechanics, heat, thermodynamics, and gravitation

• Get your free body diagrams right and you will easily be able to solve every problem in mechanics.

• From the class 12th syllabus, the most important topics are electromagnetism, optics, current electricity, modern physics, and electronics.

• Current electricity is the easiest out of them and scoring too. Prepare it well.

• For chapters like EM waves, semiconductors, etc. NCERT is sufficient.

• Therma Physics requires a grip on formulas. Memorise them as they will come in handy in calculations…read more