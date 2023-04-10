Education News LIVE Updates: UGC NET December Results Likely Today, UP Board Results 2023 Soon

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UGC Net December 2022 result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will pop up, enter your login details and click on the submit option.

Step 4: UGC Net results will appear on your screens.

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout of the same for your future reference.