Education News LIVE Updates: UGC NET December Results Likely Today, UP Board Results 2023 Soon

Published By: Education and Careers Desk
Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 11:04 IST
New Delhi, India
The Life Insurance Corporation has released the LIC ADO prelims result for the post of Apprentice Development Officer. The exam was conducted on March 12. The recruitment is being held for a total of 9394 vacancies. The exam was held in the computer-based test mode for 100 marks for a duration of 1 hour. The exam paper was divided into three sections — reasoning ability, numeric ability, and English language.
In 2022, UP Board released the high school and intermediate results on June 18, and the evaluation process was completed on May 5. Last year, as many as 88.18% cleared the UP high school exam and 81.21% cleared UP inter exam. This year, the process of checking copies was completed on March 31. Hence, the results are expected to be released soon. The UP board class 10 final exams concluded on March 3 and class 12 exams on March 4.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams 2023 concluded on April 5. As many as 38,73,710 students had registered for the exams this year. To clear the CBSE board examination, a candidate must score a minimum of a 33 per cent mark in every subject. The results are expected to be out in May, however, the exact dates are yet to be announced by the board. Once out, students will be able to access their results from cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh board exams were held in 8,753 centres across the state which included 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres. This year, the UPMSP appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets of students. There were about 1.86 crore answer sheets from Class 10 candidates and 1.33 crore answer sheets from Class 12 students. The evaluation process was completed on March 31.
The UGC Net December 2022, conducted by National Testing Agency, was held in five phases. Phase I was conducted from February 21 to 24 followed by Phase II from February 28 to March 3. Phase III was conducted from March 3 to 6, Phase IV was scheduled for March 11 & 12. Phase V was conducted from March 13 to 16. The exams were conducted between February and March for 83 subjects. A total of 8,34,537 candidates had registered for the exam. There were 663 examination centres in 186 cities across the country.
Unreserved category candidates need to secure at least 40 per cent marks while reserved category candidates need to secure at least 35 per cent marks to pass the exam to clear UGC NET December 2022 exam. Candidates also have to pass each paper separately and in aggregate. Meanwhile, the UGC NET June 2023 cycle exam will be held from June 13.
Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on UGC Net December 2022 result link available on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will pop up, enter your login details and click on the submit option.
Step 4: UGC Net results will appear on your screens.
Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout of the same for your future reference.
A total of 58,85,745 candidates registered for the UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams this year. Out of the total, as many as 31,16,487 students had registered for high school while 27,69,258 students enrolled themselves for intermediate.
Education News LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the results of UGC NET December 2022 today on the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was held in five phases between February 21 and March 16 for a total of 83 subjects. As many as 8,34,537 candidates had registered for the exams.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 date soon. As per reports, the UP board high school and intermediate results 2023 will be out by April 16, however, there has been no official confirmation yet. Once the result is out, students who have appeared for the UP Board exam 2023 will be able to check their results on the board’s official website— upmsp.edu.in. Students need to score at least 33 per cent to pass the exams.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online application process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. The registration process will remain open till tomorrow, April 11 at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2023 registration will close today at cee.kerala.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 17.
