Education Minister Pradhan to Chair ‘Centenary Year Convocation’ of Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will hold its centenary year convocation on July 23 for students who passed out in the academic years 2019 and 2020 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will Chair the convocation, while Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest of the convocation at the varsity.

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar called on the education minister to invite him to Chair the centenary year convocation, reads the official press release. “The Vice-Chancellor expressed her gratitude to the Hon’ble Minister of Education for granting her an audience. She took the opportunity to inform the Hon’ble Minister about JMI’s recent accomplishments and outstanding achievements. The Hon’ble Minister’s special interest in JMI became evident from the fact that he was already well-informed about the varsity’s latest remarkable feats and achievements. During the meeting, she also made a mention about her proposal for the establishment of a medical college at JMI," it stated.