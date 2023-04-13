Education News LIVE Updates: UGC NET December 2022 Cycle Result Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Published By: Education and Careers Desk
Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 08:56 IST
New Delhi, India
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December session results will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once the results are announced, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. To access the results, candidates will have to log in using their respective registration number and password…read more
The Ukrainian government has decided to permit international medical students, including aspirants from India, to appear for the Unified State Qualification Exam (USQE) from their native country. On March 28, the government of Ukraine decided to adopt a decree for students who have been affected across the world. This new declaration will allow students to appear for the Unified State Qualification Exam outside Ukraine…read more
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon be announcing UP Board results for Class 10th and 12th. Students who appeared for the exams can access their UP Board class 10 and class 12 results 2023 via the state board’s official website at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in, SMS, or DigiLocker. This year over 58 lakh candidates registered for the UP board exams. Out of which, 31,16,487 students had registered for Class 10th while 27,69,258 students enrolled for Class 12th. The board exams…read more
The results for the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Nursing Officer Exam will reportedly be out this week. As per media reports, the officials are almost done with the paper checking and are planning to release the results before April 16. The OSSSC Nursing Officer Exam 2023 was conducted on March 19 for 7,483 vacancies and the administration released the answer key three days later, on March 22. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria…read more
Several state boards have concluded class 10 and 12 board exams this month. Students are already eager to check their results. The CBSE class 10 examination ended on March 21, and the class 12 exams concluded on April 5. While state boards like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand also conducted the 10th and 12th exams in March. While BSEB has already released the inter results on March 21 and matric on March 31, other board students are still waiting for the result announcement. UPMSP is likely to declare the high school and inter results soon. Check out the list of expected dates for the 10th, and 12th exam results across central and state boards here.
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the date and time for the State Board Class 10 and 12 results soon. Once the MP Board Result 2023 is declared, students can check their scorecards by visiting the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. According to media reports, the MPBSE Result for Classes 10 and 12 will be issued by the last week of April or the first week of May. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the MPBSE is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 results together but there are chances…read more
UP Board class 10th, 12th result 2023 is expected soon. Candidates will have to score at least 33 per cent in each subject to pass the UP board exams 2023. Those who fail in one or two subjects in the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, need to appear for the compartment exams.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute (AAHII) at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. The event will take place on April 14, 2023, during his visit to Guwahati on the auspicious occasion of Bihu. The facility is being set up in collaboration with the Government of Assam to leverage advanced technologies to transform medical science…read more
The evaluation process for Class 10, 12 answer sheets was started on March 18 and completed on March 31. This year, the UPMSP appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets of students. There were about 1.86 crore answer sheets from Class 10 candidates and 1.33 crore answer sheets from Class 12 students.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit card for class 8th and 11th annual exams 2023. Schools across the state can download the admit cards from the JAC official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per the official schedule, the JAC class 8th exam will be held tomorrow, April 13. Meanwhile, the class 9th examination is underway. Whereas, the class 11th examination is scheduled to take place from April 17 to 19. To avoid…read more
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 12 compartment exam 2023 dates. Students can check the timetable on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to the official notice, the Intermediate compartmental-cum-special exam for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational programmes will begin on April 26 and will conclude on May 8. Students who failed to obtain a score of 33 per cent in the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 are eligible to take…read more
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will publish Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in likely before April 27, 2023. The date and time for UP board results are expected to be announced soon.
A school in Delhi’s Defence Colony was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said. The bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances, they said. A senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the email. The email was received at 10:49 am, the officer said.
More than 100 higher educational institutions in Uttarakhand have been linked to the ‘e-Granthalaya’ portal, giving 1.9 lakh students and faculty members online access to course books and research papers in different subjects. Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said 100 per cent digitisation of higher education in the state will be achieved soon. A total of 115 higher educational institutions have been connected…read more
Delhi University will launch two separate portals for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), a senior varsity official said on Tuesday. The university is likely to begin its admission process by May 20, he said. Students aspiring to get into DU will have to appear for CUET(UG)-2023 and CUET (PG)-2023 as well as register on the CSAS UG and PG portal of the DU…read more
The TS EAMCET 2023 orrection window has opened today, April 12. Candidates who have registered for the exam will now be able to edit and correct the information in their registration forms by logging on to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will have time until April 14 to submit their corrected applications. The exams will be held in May…read more
The University of Lucknow has started the online registration process for postgraduate (PG) and PG professional courses. Students seeking admission into PG programmes can apply for the desired course on the official website at lkouniv.ac.in. The last date to submit the application for postgraduate (PG) and PG professional programmes is June 10…read more
As many as 35.7 lakh vacancies were registered on National Career Service (NCS) in 2022-23, which is a record so far, the labour ministry said on Tuesday. The Ministry of Labour and Employment is implementing the National Career Service (NCS) Project as a Mission Mode Project for the transformation of the National Employment Service to provide a variety of employment-related services like job matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, internships etc…read more
Serving of around 16 crore midday meals worth over Rs 100 crore were over-reported by the local administration in West Bengal from April to September last year, a panel appointed by the Ministry of Education has found. The panel noted “serious discrepancies in information submitted regarding number of meals served at various levels"..read more
The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has issued the Gujarat Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023 for students in the science stream at gsebeservice.com. The GSEB 12th science answer keys have been released by the board for mathematics, chemistry, physical science, and life science exams. Students must receive at least 33 per cent scores in each subject in order to pass the exams…read more
Anna University has issued the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 today, April 11 at tancet.annauniv.edu. The final results are yet to be declared and are likely to be announced soon. A total of 24,468 candidates registered for the TANCET MCA 2023, out of which, 1,715 students did not appear for the test. Meanwhile, for the TANCET MBA, around 9,820 students registered for it and 541 students remained absent on the exam day…read more
The Council of Architecture, New Delhi extended the registration deadline for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). Candidates can register for the NATA 2023 at nata.in till tomorrow, April 13. According to the schedule, the first NATA test will be conducted on April 21. While the second NATA test will be held on May 28…read more
Knowledge of the Vedas, Puranas, and other ancient Indian texts can now fetch students credits under the National Credit Framework (NCrF), as per the final report of the draft document released by UGC. Special expertise in the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) can now be “creditised" under the NCrF on par with other fields of activities such as games and sports (Olympics, federation games, Asian Games, etc), performing arts (dance, Indian classical music), master craftsmen of heritage and traditional skills, and social work with high impact or in priority areas, among others, it states…read more
With the continuance of the heat spell across Odisha, morning classes began for Class I to 12 students across the state on Tuesday. The state government has allowed the district collectors to change school timings keeping in view the local heat conditions. The schools have also been asked to ensure the provision of drinking water and other facilities required to beat the heat…read more
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the results for the UGC-NET December 2022 soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key has already been released. It was held across the country in 5 phases. As many as 8,34,537 candidates took the examination across the country from February 21 to March 16…read more
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to register for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 till Monday, April 17. Candidates can apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Previously, the registration process was set to conclude on April 10…read more
As many as 12 more recognised universities have joined the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. While some universities have removed programmes, others have modified the courses. According to the schedule, the CUET PG 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to June 10…read more
As many as 58 lakh students are waiting for the UP Board High School and Intermediate Result 2023. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be announcing UP Board results for Class 10th and 12th soon at upmsp.edu.in. However, there has been no official confirmation of the date of the result yet. As per trends, the results of the UP Board are issued within three weeks after the completion of the evaluation of answer sheets. The evaluation of copies was completed on March 31 this year, and the results can be expected to be out after April 20…read more
The National Medical Commission ( NMC) has approved two new medical colleges, each with 100 MBBS seats for the academic year 2023-24, in Telangana. The two medical colleges will be set up at sites in the Kamareddy and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts of the state. These new colleges are aimed at boosting medical institutions and healthcare facilities in the rural areas of Telangana…read more
Education News LIVE Updates: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 session results will be released soon today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed the same. Once the results are announced, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the date and time for the State Board Class 10 and 12 results soon. Once the MP Board Result 2023 is declared, students can check their scorecards by visiting the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. According to media reports, the MPBSE Result for Classes 10 and 12 will be issued by the last week of April or the first week of May.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon be announcing UP Board results for Class 10th and 12th. Students who appeared for the exams can access their UP Board class 10 and class 12 results 2023 via the state board’s official website at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in, SMS, or DigiLocker. This year over 58 lakh candidates registered for the UP board exams. Out of which, 31,16,487 students had registered for Class 10th while 27,69,258 students enrolled for Class 12th.
Know all the education-related news here.
Read all the Latest Education News here