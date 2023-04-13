Education News LIVE Updates: UGC NET December 2022 Cycle Result Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

As many as 58 lakh students are waiting for the UP Board High School and Intermediate Result 2023. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be announcing UP Board results for Class 10th and 12th soon at upmsp.edu.in. However, there has been no official confirmation of the date of the result yet. As per trends, the results of the UP Board are issued within three weeks after the completion of the evaluation of answer sheets. The evaluation of copies was completed on March 31 this year, and the results can be expected to be out after April 20…read more