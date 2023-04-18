Education News LIVE Updates: JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Soon, Schools Closed Amid Rising Heatwave

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk
Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 17:56 IST
New Delhi, India
Education News LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) completed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2, 2023 on Saturday, April 15. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main exam can expect the provisional answer key anytime soon. Following this, candidates will be provided with an opportunity to challenge the answer keys. Read More
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has reopened the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Exam Enrolment online window for the June session from April 17 to April 19 till 4:00 PM. During this period students can register themselves for the exam by visiting the official website of ICSI—icsi.edu. Earlier, the CS Executive June 2023 exams application forms…read more
As per the official notice, 12 additional universities that have joined the list of participating colleges for CUET PG 2023 are:
-Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir).
-School of Management Services, Varanasi.
-SGT University, Gurugram.
-Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, Ranchi.
-Islamia College of Science and Commerce.
-Madhav University, Pindwara (Sirohi) Rajasthan.
-Uttaranchal University, Dehradun.
-Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth.
-Bahra University, Shimla Hills.
-Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic-Studies, Sanchi.
-Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribag.
-ICFAI University Jharkhand, Ranchi.
The online registration for the CUET PG 2023 exam is currently underway at cuet.nta.nic.in. Students can apply for the entrance test till Wednesday, April 19 up to 11:50 pm. According to the schedule, the CUET PG 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to June 10. The entrance test is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes in state, central, deemed, and private universities across India.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Propulsion Complex (IPRC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Technician and other posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of ISRO IPRC at iprc.gov.in. The registration process for the Technician and other posts began on March 27 and will end on April 24. Through this recruitment drive…read more
A private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore allegedly received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises, police said on Monday. The police have, however, said that the email, which was received on April 14, appears to be “a prank". A message…read more
The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has released the admit card for the Amrita Engineering Entrance Exam (AEEE) 2023. Candidates who registered for the entrance exam can download their admit cards from the official website at amrita.edu. According to the schedule, the AEEE 2023 will be conducted in two phases. The Phase 1 exam is slated…read more
Teachers’ organisations of different varsities in West Bengal on Monday expressed concern over the closure of educational institutions in the state due to the heatwave-like conditions, stating that it will affect the academic schedule. Schools, colleges, and universities in the state, except the two hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, were closed for a week till April 23 due to the prevailing weather condition. Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA)…read more
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday announced that all government schools in the state will remain shut from April 18 to 23 due to the prevailing heatwave conditions. The scorching heat may adversely impact the health of the students, he said in a Facebook post, announcing the closure of all state-run and state-aided schools. He also appealed to the private schools in the state to do the same in view of the prevailing weather condition.
The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board, Bhopal has released the MP Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) Varg 1 Result 2023. Candidates can check their results at esb.mp.gov.in. To get access to the results, candidates will have to use their application number or roll number along with their date of birth and Type Allocation Code (TAC) to check the MP TET Varg 1 Result 2023. The High School Teacher Eligibility Test…read more
The National Testing Agency (NTA) completed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2, 2023 on Saturday, April 15. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main exam can expect the provisional answer key anytime soon. Following this, candidates will be provided with an opportunity to challenge the answer keys. They will also have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges. On the basis of the answer key, the JEE Main 2023 result…read more
The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 admit card for test 1 will be issued today, April 18. As soon as the admit cards are out, candidates can download them from the official website – nata.in. The NATA Test 1 will be held on April 21..read more
SSC has released the final answer key for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in…read more
Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from male and female candidates for head constable posts in its communication wing. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting BSF’s recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The online registration process will start on April 22 and end on May 12…read more
The admit cards for the Cochin University of Science and Technology’s Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT 2023) for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be made available on April 24. Soon after the admit cards are issued, those who submitted applications for the entrance exam can download their hall tickets from admissions.cusat.ac.in…read more
The online registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) 2023 concluded on April 15. The entrance exam is set to be conducted on May 7. Meanwhile, a section of medical aspirants is demanding the postponement of the medical entrance exam by at least a month. In an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, students said that the time provided for preparation is not enough to revise the content of the entrance exam…read more
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2, 2023, was concluded by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 15. The provisional answer key will soon be made available to candidates. The NTA will prepare the JEE Main 2023 result based on the answer key and cut-offs for this year…read more
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will shortly announce the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2023. The Uttar Pradesh board exams were held from February 16 to March 4 and the results are expected to be released at upmsp.edu.in on or before April 27… read more
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 results 2023 in May/June. Once released, students can view their results online at cgbse.nic.in– the CGBSE’s official website. Students must enter their roll numbers in order to view the Class 10 and 12 exam results…read more
Candidates can download the hall ticket for the LIC ADO Mains exam by visiting the official website- licindia.in. The exam will be conducted in two phases: the preliminary and the mains. The prelims exam result was announced on April 10…read more
Due to the extreme heat wave in the state, West Bengal’s schools, colleges, and universities have been advised to remain closed from Monday, April 17, to Saturday, April 22. The summer break had previously been pre-poned by the state administration owing to the extreme heat. Summer break will begin on May 2 in West Bengal government and aided schools, instead of on May 24 as previously scheduled…read more
Candidates for undergraduate entrance exams were uncertain of how the rationalisation of NCERT texts is going to affect the entrance exams. “The notified syllabus will remain the same as the exam is not just for students from a particular board. Not all boards have rationalised the content," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said..read more
A native of Garhi Rami a small village near Agra, Divya Sikarwar has topped the UPPSC PCS 2022 exam. Selected as deputy collector in the UPPSC 2022, Divya became interested in civil service during her graduation. She attempted the UPPSC PCS test three times. Her initial attempt was in 2020, followed by a second effort in 2021, however, it was her third attempt that earned her the top spot in the exam…read more
General guidelines for schools during the scorching heat include ensuring mandatory water breaks for students along with proper access to drinking water. Here are the states that have issued directives, requested the closure of schools, or altered the timing of classes in preparation for impending heat waves across India…read more
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited applications for new cohorts of 8 e-Masters degree programmes in:
The executive-friendly e-Masters degree programmes do not require a GATE score..read more
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will declare the NIFT 2023 final result soon. The NIFT final result 2023 is expected to be out tentatively in the second week of May 2023. Once the result is out, students will be able to download the same on the official website- nift.ac.in…read more
Step 1: Visit SRMIST’s official website at srmist.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, log in to the portal using the correct credentials.
Step 3: Then click on the slot-booking section to book a suitable slot.
Step 4: Confirm the slot on the portal and submit the option.
Step 5: Keep a copy of the confirmation page…read more
The MHT CET for the 5-year LLB course will be conducted on April 20, 2023. The paper will be 150 marks and the duration of the examination will be two hours, and it will be conducted in online modes in multiple sessions…read more
All (students, staff, and campus residents) are requested to ensure strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour which is frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing a mask/face cover, maintaining personal hygiene, and observing social distancing at all times, reads the guidelines released by JNU…read more
IIT Madras researchers have developed a novel, non-invasive device to assess the health and age of blood vessels and thereby provide early screening for cardiovascular diseases. “To the best of our knowledge, this is the first hand-held, easy-to-use, minimally operator-dependent, and cost-effective device that is suited for routine clinical practice and large-scale screening," said the scientists – Dr. P. M. Nabeel, V. Raj Kiran and Dr. Jayaraj Joseph…read more
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the admit card for the Chartered Accountants (CA) May 2023 session today, April 17. Candidates who will be taking the intermediate and final exams in May can get their hall tickets from ICAI’s official website-–icai.org… read more
Amid forecasts of impending heat waves across the country, numerous state governments have issued advisories and asked schools and institutions to either stay closed or modify their schedules to ensure the safety of their students during the ongoing summer season. In many parts of India, the temperature has already surpassed 40 degrees Celsius. IMD defines a day as a heatwave day when the peak temperature hits at least 40 degrees celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees above average.
Meanwhile, the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 Admit Card for Test 1 will be issued today, April 18. As soon as the NATA releases the admit cards, candidates can download them from the official website – nata.in. The NATA Test 1 will be held on April 21, according to the official schedule issued by the Council of Architecture. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards up until April 21.
Check all the top education-related news of the day here.
Read all the Latest Education News here