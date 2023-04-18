Education News LIVE Updates: JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Soon, Schools Closed Amid Rising Heatwave

As per the official notice, 12 additional universities that have joined the list of participating colleges for CUET PG 2023 are:

-Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir).

-School of Management Services, Varanasi.

-SGT University, Gurugram.

-Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, Ranchi.

-Islamia College of Science and Commerce.

-Madhav University, Pindwara (Sirohi) Rajasthan.

-Uttaranchal University, Dehradun.

-Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth.

-Bahra University, Shimla Hills.

-Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic-Studies, Sanchi.

-Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribag.

-ICFAI University Jharkhand, Ranchi.