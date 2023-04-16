Education News LIVE Updates: UP Board Result 2023 Soon, West Bengal Schools to Remain Closed Amid Heatwave

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk
Education News LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) high school and intermediate results 2023 are likely to be announced soon. As per reports, the results could be released by April 27 on the official website of the UP Board – upmsp.edu.in.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will likely announce the Madhyamik or class 10 result 2023 result by the end of May. Read More
NTA will likely release the provisional answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 soon. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once out…read more
All schools, colleges, and universities in West Bengal will remain closed from Monday, April 17 to Saturday, April 22 due to the severe heatwave conditions, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said…read more
After getting the UP high school and inter marksheet, students must cross-check the following details:
— Spellings of all details
— Exam centre name, School name
— Grades and marks
— Percentage calculation
— Pass/Fail status
The Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 board exams were conducted between February 16 and March 4. UPMSP will most likely release the high school and intermediate board exam results on or before April 27…read more
From CRPF to UPSC, we have compiled a list of organisations that are currently hiring for various positions in the government sector…read more
As per the credit system, it is a recognition to the student stating that a learner has completed a prior course of learning, that matches to a qualification at a given level. Under the new credit system, one credit equals 30 notional learning hours ( which is two semesters)…read more
Students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent of marks to qualify for the AP intermediate public examination. The AP inter-exams 2023 were conducted between March to April…read more
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is gearing up to announce the intermediate examination 2023 results. As per reports, the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results are expected to be released by end of April or the first week of May. The exact date and time of the result, however, are yet to be confirmed…read more
WBBSE is planning to announce the state Madhyamik or class 10 2023 result by the end of May. According to media reports, WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly informed that the class 10 result this year is likely to be declared by the third or fourth week of May. Once declared, students who appeared for the exam will be able to check results at wbbse.wb.gov.in…read more
JEE Main 2023 was conducted in two sessions this year — January and April. Here is a list of engineering entrance exams apart from JEE Main:
WBJEE - The exam will be held on April 30 this year. The registrations were completed in January. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. There are two papers in total, paper-1 consists of mathematics and paper-2 consists of physics and chemistry papers.
KCET - Conducted by the state of Karnataka, the physics, chemistry, and mathematics papers consist of 60 marks. The duration is 1 hour 20 minutes. There is no negative marking in KCET. The exam will be held on May 20-22.
Check out list of other engineering entrance exams here.
The Karnataka board SSLC or class 10 exams 2023 concluded on April 15. The board has announced that the evaluation process for the answer sheets will commence on April 21. This year, approximately 8 lakh students appeared for the exam…read more
Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the official website for NEET UG registrations.
Step 2: Look out for the “NEET (UG) 2023 Registration" link that is available on the homepage and click on the link.
Step 3: Register yourself and proceed to fill out the application form.
Step 4: Fill out all of the details required by the application form, upload the essential documents, and pay the application fee.
Step 5: Submit the NEET UG form.
Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.
Regarding the Covid-19 norms for schools and colleges, the Noida Health Department has stated that students, teachers, and other school staff must wear face masks at the premises of the educational institutes. Those who fail to do so will be denied entry to the institute…read more
According to the schedule, the CUET UG 2023 will take place from May 21 to 31. The city slip will be made available for download by NTA on April 30. Candidates can obtain this slip by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in…read more
“We, an alliance of seven parties, have now decided to provide government jobs to the youth of Bihar. A large number of people will get jobs in the state by the end of this year…a recruitment drive for government jobs will be started soon and we are going to provide two lakh government jobs in the coming months," CM Nitish Kumar said…read more
Installing CCTV cameras, restricting entry of outsiders, hiring private security, and increasing the height of boundary walls — these were among the measures suggested by a Delhi University’s panel to augment security in the wake of the IP college harassment incident. The guidelines have been prepared by the DU in collaboration with Delhi Police, an official said…read more
In a landmark decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the conduct of constable (general duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in 13 regional languages — Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani…read more
The Met department’s warning of intense heat during the next few days led the Patna district administration Friday to direct all school authorities in the capital city to revise their timings. The administration has also issued guidelines to prevent incidences of heat stroke among students…read more
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will soon announce the results of the annual board exams for Class 8. It is anticipated to be revealed by the last week of April. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in…read more
The University Grants Commission has made it mandatory to appoint representatives from the Schedule Castes, Schedule Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and women either as chairpersons or members of students’ grievance redressal committees…read more
UPMSP will most likely release the high school and intermediate board exam results on or before April 27, as per reports. However, an official notification on the same is awaited. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check and download them from the official websites at upmsp.edu.in…read more
The NEET UG scores will be for admission to BSc nursing courses as well, NTA has informed. “MNS (Military Nursing Services) aspirants seeking admission to BSc Nursing Course being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals for the year 2023 are required to qualify NEET and the NEET score will be used for shortlisting for selection to the four-year BSc Nursing course," reads the official notice…read more
The TANCET 2023 counselling process is likely to commence in the month of July. Once the counselling process is announced, candidates should note the date, time and venue for counselling and must participate in the process on the slated schedule and venue. They must note that request to change the schedule will not be approved by the counselling authorities…read more
The registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023, without any late fee, will conclude today, April 15. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from May 15 to May 23…read more
Do you know how NTA prepares the cut-off list for JEE Main examination? The agency notifies the cut-off list based on certain factors like- how many students took the examination, the difficulty level of JEE Main question paper, the average performance of the students in the joint entrance test, and seats available in colleges…read more
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will likely announce the Madhyamik or class 10 result 2023 result by the end of May. Once declared, students who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the board at wbbse.wb.gov.in and, wbresults.nic.in.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated the first AIIMS in the North East, built at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore, to the nation. He also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar. The 500-bed tertiary care teaching hospitals with 24 undergraduate departments in the three medical colleges will start with 100 annual MBBS student intake, taking the total MBBS student intake to 1500 in Assam…read more
All state universities in Bihar will introduce four-year bachelor degree courses under the choice-based credit system from the coming academic session this year, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar who is also the chancellor of state universities. Currently, most colleges in the state are running three-year degree courses…read more
References to freedom fighter and India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad have been removed from the new class 11 political science textbook by NCERT. As part of its “syllabus rationalisation" exercise last year, the NCERT, citing “overlapping" and “irrelevant" as reasons, dropped certain portions from the course including lessons on Gujarat riots, Mughal courts, Emergency, Cold War, Naxalite movement, among others from its textbooks…read more
Under the new rule by UGC, all affiliated and constituent colleges will be able to directly approach the commission to avail academic and administrative autonomy anytime throughout the year, without even going to the university. Additionally, all the autonomous colleges will be able to structure their own curriculum, and admission policies, streamline programmes and launch new courses…read more
More than 16 lakh students have applied for CUET UG 2023 which will take place from May 21 to 31. The exam city slip will be made available for download by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 30. Candidates can obtain this slip by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. JEE Main 2023 both sessions have concluded. As students await for the result, check out the list of engineering exams across states.
