Education News LIVE Updates: UP Board Result 2023 Soon, West Bengal Schools to Remain Closed Amid Heatwave

JEE Main 2023 was conducted in two sessions this year — January and April. Here is a list of engineering entrance exams apart from JEE Main:

WBJEE - The exam will be held on April 30 this year. The registrations were completed in January. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. There are two papers in total, paper-1 consists of mathematics and paper-2 consists of physics and chemistry papers.

KCET - Conducted by the state of Karnataka, the physics, chemistry, and mathematics papers consist of 60 marks. The duration is 1 hour 20 minutes. There is no negative marking in KCET. The exam will be held on May 20-22.

Check out list of other engineering entrance exams here.