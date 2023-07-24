Employment Fair To Be Organised In Buxar For 40 Vacancies On This Date

The Labour Resources Department and District Planning Office are all set to organise a one-day employment fair in Buxar, Bihar. The employment fair will be organised on July 25 in the District Planning Office premises.

According to reports, the age limit for male and female candidates in this fair is said to be between 18 to 35 years and 18 to 30 years respectively. Giving more information in this regard, District Planning Officer Anish Kumar Tiwari said that on July 25, the employment camp will run from 10 am to 4 pm in the District Planning Office.

Anish Kumar Tiwari further said that interested applicants can take advantage of this opportunity by reaching the District Planning Office with the certificates within the stipulated time. Under the guidance of the DM, special efforts are being made to connect local youth with employment. The district administration is continuously working in this direction to provide skill development and employment opportunities to the youth so that the local youth can get employment through employment fairs and get settled.

He further said that this time, the representatives of Finserv Technology Pvt. Ltd. will be present at the job fair and will select the candidates.