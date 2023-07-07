Engineer to IPS, Meet Anshika Verma Who Cracked UPSC With AIR 136 On 2nd Attempt

Cracking the UPSC civil services exam is a herculean task that requires relentless effort and commitment. Only a few of the many applicants are successful in getting recruited as IAS, IPS or IFS officers every year. The prestigious posts demand sheer motivation and endless hard work. But some extraordinary students in our country have even cracked this exam without any external guidance and coaching. Today, we present you the success story of Anshika Verma, a former engineer who is now an IPS officer, and her inspiring career journey.

IPS Anshika Verma, a civil servant of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is a resident of Prayagraj. She achieved success in 2020 when she cracked the UPSC exam on her second attempt without any coaching. In 2019, only a year after graduating, she took the exam for the first time.

Advertisement

Anshika completed her primary education in Noida. Further, she attended Galgotia College, Noida, where she received a B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2018. She began her preparations for the UPSC civil services examination in Prayagraj, where she dedicated all her time to her studies. Anshika overcame all obstacles and secured an All India Rank 136 on her second attempt in the UPSC CSE exam, without receiving any official coaching.

The IPS officer comes from a supportive family. Her father is a retired employee from Uttar Pradesh Electricity Corporation Limited (UPEL), while her mother is a housewife. Their unwavering encouragement played a significant role in her success.