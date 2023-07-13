Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Engineering Student Dies by Suicide in Karnataka Due to Harassment by Chinese Loan App Agents

Engineering Student Dies by Suicide in Karnataka Due to Harassment by Chinese Loan App Agents

The loan recovery agents of the application had allegedly reached the student's house and threatened him. They were even making threat calls

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 17:19 IST

Bengaluru, India

According to police, Tejas hanged himself with a stole at their Jalahalli residence on Tuesday (Representational Image/ANI)
According to police, Tejas hanged himself with a stole at their Jalahalli residence on Tuesday (Representational Image/ANI)

A 22-year-old engineering college student allegedly died by suicide here after agents of a Chinese money lending app threatened to make public his intimate photographs on his mobile phone, for not repaying the loan.

According to police, Tejas hanged himself with a stole at their Jalahalli residence on Tuesday.

The victim had borrowed money for his friend, who was supposed to pay the EMI which he did not, family members said.

It is alleged that the loan recovery agents of the application had reached his house and threatened him. They were even making threat calls.

Advertisement

Three days ago his father Gopinath had sought time to clear the dues but the lenders did not budge.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • On Tuesday evening, the app agents made repeated calls threatening Tejas following which he took the extreme step.

    If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 13, 2023, 17:17 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 17:19 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App