Engineering Student Gets Rs 88 LPA Job; And No, He Isn't From IIT Or IIM

Whenever a student gets a high salary package, we start assuming that he is from IITs and IIMs. However, to everyone’s surprise, a student from the National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT-W) has been offered the highest-ever salary package in the placement session organised recently.

M.Tech final year student Aditya Singh’s record-breaking package led NIT-W to surpass the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad in terms of the highest-paying job offers secured by students. Interestingly, this is the first time that NIT-W managed to outperform IIT-H. Singh was hired for a package worth Rs 88 lakh annually. On the other hand, the highest package offered to MTech students from IIT Hyderabad was Rs 63.8 lakh per year, according to a Times of India report published earlier.

Computer Science student Aditya, in an interview with a regional news channel, said that it was his last chance at campus placement after he had been unsuccessful multiple times. He went on to reveal, “The hiring process had three rounds and he was the only candidate selected by the firm after clearing all of them."