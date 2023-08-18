EPFO SSA Admit Card 2023 Released At recruitment.nta.nic.in, Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced EPFO SSA Admit Card 2023 on Friday. Candidates who will be appearing in the Stage- I Recruitment Examination for Social Security Assistant (SSA) post in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) can access and download the hall tickets from the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in. To download the hall ticket, the candidates have to log in using their application number, date of birth, and six-digit security pin exhibited on the screen.

The EPFO SSA Exam 2023 for Group C will be from August 18-23, 2023. The computer-based test (CBT) will be organized in two shifts. From 9 AM to 11:30 AM, shift 1 will be held. While shift 2 will be held from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

Candidates can check out the steps which are mentioned below to access and download the admit card:-

Step 1- Go to the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in

Step 2- Locate the link on “EPFO (SSA) Admit Card" on the homepage and click on the link

Step 3- Enter login credentials after a new window opens and click on submit

Step 4- EPFO SSA admit card will be exhibited on the screen

Step 5- Download the admit card and take out a printout for future reference

A total of 2,859 posts are vacant and hence an EPFO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up the posts. Out of 2,859 posts, there are 185 vacancies for the post of stenographer for group C. Meanwhile, NTA will hold a uniform entrance test for PhD admissions at the University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).