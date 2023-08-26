EPFO Stenographer Result 2023 To Be Announced Soon, How To Check

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is gearing up to release the Stenographer Result 2023 soon. The EPFO successfully conducted the Stenographer examination on August 1, 2023, with the goal of filling 185 Stenographer vacancies within the organisation. EPFO Stenographer aspirants can check their results on the official EPFO website, epfindia.gov.in.

Those who clear the EPFO Stenographer Written Test will have to appear for the skill test. The EPFO Stenographer Result 2023 will be presented in a PDF format. The result will contain information like the names and roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the upcoming stage of selection. To be eligible for the next EPFO Stenographer Exam round, candidates must achieve the cut-off scores. The cut-off list will be made public post the announcement of the EPFO Stenographer Result 2023.

EPFO Stenographer Result 2023: Steps to Check

Step 1:First navigate to the EPFO’s official website at epfindia.gov.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Step 2:On the homepage look for the “Recruitment Examinations of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization" option and click it.

Step 3:A fresh page will open showing “Result of EPFO-2023 Recruitment Exam".

Step 4:To access the link, click on EPFO Stenographer Result 2023 PDF page.

Step 5:Check and download the EPFO Stenographer Result 2023 for further reference.

Soon, the EPFO Stenographer Result 2023 will be made public. Therefore, candidates must provide certain necessary information to obtain their EPFO Steno Result 2023 including their name, registration number, and date of birth (DOB).

Candidates must confirm some information before downloading their EPFO Stenographer Result 2023. Below is a list of some of the details.

Student’s Name

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Roll Number