EPFO Stenographer, SSA 2023 Exam Schedule Announced At recruitment.nta.nic.in

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced the test schedules of the stage 1 recruitment exam for Social Security Assistants (SSA) and Stenographers. Those who submitted applications for the EPFO written test 2023 can view the detailed schedule on the EPFO website – recruitment.nta.nic.in. The official timetable states that the stenographer recruitment examination will be conducted on August 1, while the social security assistant exam will be held on August 18, 21, and 23.

A total of 2859 Social Security Assistant (SSA) and stenographer positions are being filled through these recruitment exams. The results of the computer-based examination (Phase-I) and the computer typing test (Phase-II) (commonly known as the computer data entry test) will be used to determine whether applicants progress on to the next round. There will be 150 questions for a total of 600 marks in the EPFO SSA Prelims Exam, which will be administered online. The EPFO SSA Prelims Exam will last 2 Hours and 30 Minutes.

Advertisement

EPFO Stenographer, SSA 2023 Exam Schedule: How to download

Step 1: Visit recruitment.nta.nic.in to access the official website for the EPFO SSA and Stenographer recruitment.

Step 2: Select the “Notifications tab" to find the link for the exam schedule.

Step 3: Click on the EPFO SSA and Stenographer schedule link

Step 4: The exam schedule will be displayed in PDF format on the screen.

Step 5: Review the PDF to note down the exam date, times, and other pertinent information.