Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Fake Candidate Arrested During BSF Constable Exam in Gurugram's Bhondsi

Fake Candidate Arrested During BSF Constable Exam in Gurugram's Bhondsi

According to police, the Border Security Force officials caught the imposter when he appeared for the recruitment exam being held on the BSF 95 battalion campus

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 18:02 IST

Gurgaon, India

The man, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, was later handed over to Bhondsi Police which booked him (Representational Image/PTI)
The man, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, was later handed over to Bhondsi Police which booked him (Representational Image/PTI)

A fake candidate was arrested while appearing for the physical test for a BSF constable recruitment exam being held in Bhondsi, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the Border Security Force officials caught the imposter when he appeared for the recruitment exam being held on the BSF 95 battalion campus.

The man, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, was later handed over to Bhondsi Police which booked him.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • A similar incident happened on June 10 which too had resulted in the man getting exposed and arrested.

    The accused, Aakash Kumar, was exposed when his biometric fingerprints did not match those of the genuine applicant, whose name was Gaurav, said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 29, 2023, 18:02 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 18:02 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App