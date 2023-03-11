Fake Notice On CTET 2022 Exam Irregularities Goes Viral, CBSE Clarifies

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) debunked a notice being circulated on the irregularities in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022 exam. The board, via a tweet, clarified that the result has been already declared. The results for CTET 2022 were issued on March 3. The false report stated that there has been confirmation of rigging in the CTET 2022.

The CTET 2022 was conducted from December 28 to February 7 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The provisional answer key for the same was issued on February 14. The last date to challenge the CTET 2022 answer key, if any, was February 17. After going through the objections raised by candidates, the final answer key and results were declared on March 3. Candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website at ctet.nic.in.

“Public may please note that CTET result has already been declared by the board on 3.3.23," CBSE tweeted.

According to media reports, a total of 5,79,844 candidates qualified for the CTET paper 1 exam, while 3,76,025 students qualified for paper 2. Also, there were 17,04,282 students who had applied for paper 1 and 15,39,464 who registered for paper 2. But 14,22,959 candidates appeared in paper 1, while 12,76,071 attempted paper 2.

The board had earlier informed that the mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will be uploaded in DigiLocker. Candidates can download their mark sheets by using their registered mobile numbers.

The CTET is a national-level exam that is conducted by the board twice a year. Through this exam, the board certifies the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The test is held to appoint teachers in classes 1 to class 8 in Central Government Schools. The exam involves two papers in which paper I certify eligibility for teaching in classes 1 to 5 and paper II for classes 6 to 8. Candidates have the option to appear for either one of the papers or both papers.

