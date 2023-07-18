Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Faridabad School Forms Committee to Probe Allegation of Negligence in Student's Death

According to allegations, an 11-year-old student named Aradhya Aggarwal was forced to sit through a maths exam on July 12 despite ill health

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 10:46 IST

Faridabad, India

The girl’s father in his allegations said his daughter returned home sick in the afternoon and died the next day (Representative image)
The management of a private school here is conducting an internal inquiry after the death of a class 7 student who was allegedly not allowed to go home despite ill health, according to a school official who did not want to be named.

The official said the school, a well known one in the area, has formed an internal committee to investigate the matter.

According to allegations, an 11-year-old student named Aradhya Aggarwal was forced to sit through a maths exam on July 12 despite ill health.

The girl’s father in his allegations said his daughter returned home sick in the afternoon and died the next day.

    • The family has not filed any complaint against the Sector-19 school, police confirmed.

    Sector-19 Police Station In-Charge Himanshu said a legal action can be taken only after an official complaint is received.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 18, 2023, 10:46 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 10:46 IST
