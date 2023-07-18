Faridabad School Forms Committee to Probe Allegation of Negligence in Student's Death

The management of a private school here is conducting an internal inquiry after the death of a class 7 student who was allegedly not allowed to go home despite ill health, according to a school official who did not want to be named.

The official said the school, a well known one in the area, has formed an internal committee to investigate the matter.

According to allegations, an 11-year-old student named Aradhya Aggarwal was forced to sit through a maths exam on July 12 despite ill health.

The girl’s father in his allegations said his daughter returned home sick in the afternoon and died the next day.