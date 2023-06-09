Farmer’s Son Tops Tripura Board 12th Exam With 493/500, Aspires to Join Civil Services

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) board examination results 2023 on June 5. This year, the total pass percentage for Tripura board Class 10 exam stood at 86.02 per cent, while the TBSE board Class 12 pass percentage was 83.2 per cent. A total of 38,116 students appeared in the Class 10 board exam and 33,435 students sat for the Class 12 exams.

Arindam Malla of Hrishyamukh Higher Secondary School in the South Tripura district topped in the Class 12 Humanities stream with 493 marks out of a total of 500. Arindam who comes from a humble background has set an example for all by becoming a topper despite limited resources.

Arindam’s father is a farmer and he was able to get private tuition from just one teacher for the entire school year. He took the help of another teacher for two-three months before the exam.

“I took private tuition for English throughout the year. Only a month before the pre-board examinations, I took private tuition for Education subject. I studied Political Science, Psychology and Sanskrit by myself with the guidance of my school teachers," Arindam told The Indian Express.

The Class 12 topper also said that his mother and sister helped him in his studies and he used to study for 3-4 hours daily.

Arindam’s elder sister Sandeepa was also a Class 10 topper and she was among the top 10 students of the Class 12 board exam in 2020. She is currently pursuing her BA in English honours at Belonia.

Arindam aspires to study psychology for his graduation in Tripura or at any renowned college outside the state. “I want to join the civil services after I finish my studies," he added.