'Feels Far From Reality', Says NEET 2023 AIR 5 Dhruv Advani, Only Student From Karnataka in Top 10

“It feels far from reality," says Dhruv Advani who secured an All India Rank of 5 by scoring 715/720 or with a percentile of 99.68 in the recently-released NEET UG 2023 results. Taking his grandfather and aunt as an inspiration, Dhruv embarked on his NEET journey. Dhruv is the only candidate from Karnataka to secure a place in the top 10.

Both his parents are established in the corporate sector holding PhDs from IIM Bangalore. Dhruv says his parents never pressurised him. “My parents made a good environment in the house that helped me to share the sightliest amount of issues I felt while studying," he said.

Calling himself a classroom learner, Dhruv says he pays proper attention in class and clears doubts then and there. This skill has avoided him to have a backlog at the last moment. He developed an interest in biology from class 5th and now aspires to join AIIMS. While sharing his strategies, he said, “Reading NCERT is important to clear the exam, mock questions, conceptual clarity of important topics and test series questions played a major role in success."

In CBSE class 12th examination, Dhruv scored 497 out of 500, that is, 99.4 per cent. He will also represent team India in the International Biology Olympiad to be held on July 3 in Abu Dhabi. While preparing, he tried to develop strategies that suit his need and mood as well. For instance, he shared that in physics, fuel dynamics was quite a challenging topic for him. On the other hand, he found inorganic chemistry quite “annoying" as it was factually heavy, hence rote learning was the only solution. “I tried to learn such facts through mnemonics and devised a fun way to revise them," he said.