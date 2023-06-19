Final NCF Recommendations For Classes 3 to 12 to be Ready This Month: Education Minister Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently talked about the controversy around changes in the textbook content and various other topics related to the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The minister lauded the reforms undertaken by the government over the past nine years.

Pradhan said that after a gap of 34 years, the NEP was introduced and the work for it started in 2014. “If there was one sector that needed change, it was education and NEP," Pradhan told the Times of India. As our country is in a leadership position in sustainability; it becomes all the more important to bring the education ecosystem of India to that level, he added.

Talking about the three key areas of NEP which is the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), new textbooks, and digital university, Dharmendra Pradhan said that things ‘are at an advanced stage in all three’ areas. “Textbooks for Classes 1 and 2 are already printed and when schools reopen after the summer break, National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF) recommended books for Classes 1 and 2 will be implemented. For Classes 3 to 12, the final recommendations for the NCF will be ready this month. States are aligned and NCERT is in total control — textbook committees, oversight committees are being set up and we are trying to ready all NEP recommended, NCF envisioned textbooks by 2023 itself," Pradhan announced.