First Batch Of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Agniveers Attested

The first batch of Agniveers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) were attested in a befitting ceremony here on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said. The ceremony held at the JAKLI Regimental Centre commenced with a salute to the national flag, followed by oath taking, parade review by the Commandant and piping of the Agniveers, the spokesperson said.

“The young boys have been transformed into confident, capable, smart, and proud soldiers and citizens," he said. It concluded with the Regimental song and the national anthem with the Agniveers dedicating themselves with resolve to serve the nation.

“The Agniveers commenced their rigorous training on January 01, 2023. Their training of 24 weeks has enhanced their physical fitness and endurance, sharpened their senses, made them mentally robust and taught them the skills of a soldier necessary to achieve victory in battle," he said.

“The training also focused on building their character, imbibing regimental traditions, military history and ethos, camaraderie and above all an unrelenting spirit," the spokesperson said. The Agniveers will undergo another seven weeks of intense training before they join their units located across the country, he said.