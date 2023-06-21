First-year MBBS Student Found Dead in Sikar

An MBBS student was found dead behind a hostel in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.
Hanimesh Khant (20), a resident of Banswara district, was a first-year student of the Shri Kalyan Medical College, they said.
Police said the matter was being probed from all angles, including ragging and murder.
The body was shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital and police have questioned some students who live in the hostel, an official said.
"Investigation is underway. Possibility of ragging and murder cannot be ruled out," he said.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: June 21, 2023, 12:46 IST
last updated: June 21, 2023, 12:46 IST