FMGE 2023 June Session Result Released at natboard.edu.in, How to Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has declared the result of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 session. Candidates who appeared for the FMGE June 2023 can check and download their results on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

“Result of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 session held on 30th July, 2023 has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in," reads the official notice. It is to be noted that the FMGE 2023 result is available in an open PDF format on the main website.

FMGE June 2023 Session Result: How To Download

Step 1: Go to NBEMS’s official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the ‘Result’ section.

Step 3: Look for and click on the link related to “FMGE 2023 June Session Result."

Step 4: The FMGE result is currently available in an open pdf format. Subsequently, click on the link to download the PDF document.

Step 5: Look through the pdf file to locate your name or roll number among the shortlisted candidates.

Step 6: Candidates who have passed the exam, can download their FMGE June 2023 scorecard.

The FMGE June 2023 result mentions the roll number of the candidate, total marks obtained (out of 300), and the qualifying status. Those who secure a minimum of 150 marks will be considered pass.