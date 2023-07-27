FMGE 2023 to be Held on July 30, Effective Last-Minute Exam Revision Tips

Undeniably one of the most challenging exams, FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) serves as a licentiate exam, granting graduates permission to work as MBBS doctors and be considered equivalent to those who completed their MBBS in India. Conducted twice a year, typically in May and December, the exam allows students to attempt it multiple times to achieve a score above 50 per cent for licensure.

The FMGE exam consists of 300 questions divided into two equal parts, conducted on the same day with a lunch break in between. It covers 19 subjects, with varying weightage given to each subject based on their importance. The majority of questions asked in the exam are one-liners, focusing on identifying images, disease treatments, and crucial statistics. To effectively prepare for the FMGE 2023, thorough revision is a must.

Also read| FMGE Admit Card 2023 Released at natboard.edu.in, How to Download

Advertisement

Build a strong foundation

Begin by studying the fundamental pre and para-clinical subjects such as Anatomy, Physiology, Pathology, and Microbiology. These subjects form a strong foundation for understanding clinical subjects like Medicine and Surgery. Mastering important concepts, names, dates, and figures in these subjects will facilitate comprehension of other clinical topics.

Clinical Subjects

Once you have a firm grasp on the pre and para-clinical subjects, move on to the clinical subjects. Start by completing the most voluminous subjects, such as Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics, and Gynecology (Obgyn). Master the critical systems, pharmacotherapy in Medicine, essential surgeries, sutures, and equipment in Surgery, and the pathology and treatment of significant gynaecological diseases in Obgyn. Once these subjects are covered, you can proceed to others like ENT and Ophthalmology, leaving the minor allied subjects for the last, as they can be reviewed in a shorter period.

MCQs and Practice Tests

Advertisement

After completing each topic, solve MCQs related to that subject to assess your understanding. This practice allows you to gauge your grasp of the topic and prepares you for the questions that may be asked. After finishing a subject, attempt at least 2-3 mock tests covering the entire subject, focusing on critical topics. This approach builds confidence and helps you transition smoothly to the next subject.

Advertisement

Solving Previous Year Questions (PYQs)

Advertisement

Review questions from previous years’ exams to familiarise yourself with the questions asked in the past. This exercise will shape your preparation for those particular subjects. Incorporate solving PYQs into your revision to gain confidence as you approach the exam.

Choosing the Right Platform

The lack of quality teaching faculties can be a challenge in foreign colleges. Therefore, many students rely on online coaching platforms or offline tuition classes in India. When selecting a platform, consider factors such as the quality of teaching faculties, the availability of high-quality practice MCQs, and the price. Make an informed decision based on your requirements rather than following the herd. With an FMGE passing percentage of only 15-20 per cent, choosing a platform that suits your needs and provides the necessary solutions for your preparation is crucial.