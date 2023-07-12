FORDA India Condemns Suspension Of Medical Students Over Protest For NExT Exam

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association- India (FORDA) has condemned the suspension of medical students from Katihar Medical College, Bihar when they protested against NExT exam. The official notification from the Katihar Medical College over suspension of the students states that due to group activities like shouting slogans, procession, media briefing without permission, the college has decided to suspend the students. Total six medical college students are debarred from attending the theory and clinical classes from July 11, 2023 till next 30 days.

The names of the students are Smriti Kumari, Hafsa Parween, Pragya, Dhananjay Kumar Pandey, Md. Kabir Alam and Mohd. Yawar Khan. Further other students of the batch are also debarred from attending academic and clinical classes or activities from July 11, 2023 till next 15 days. Bihar’s medical college has instructed the suspended medical students to leave the hostel premises within 24 hours of the notification and advised them not to visit the college premises during the duration.

The authorities of the Katihar Medical College have also given last warning to the students to not behave in unruly or disrespectful way in near future. If such circumstances arises then authorities will not hesitate to take further steps warranted by the facts and circumstances claims the notification shared by the FORDA India on the microblogging site.

The protest led by the group of students was a part of FORDA India concerns towards the introduction of NExT examination. On July 7th, the association shared their concerns with the ministry as well. One of the concerns of the FORDA and protesting medical students in Bihar was to have a written clarification from National Medical Council over the exclusion of medical students from the ambit of NExT (National Exit Test) exam.

Despite Union Health Minister’s oral confirmation over the exclusion the students body demands a written confirmation on the same. The students in the notification said " A written communication will NMC would provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the affected students enabling them to plan their academic and professional trajectories with confidence."