Forgery Case Against Former Teacher Of Thane School, Ex-headmistress And Clerk

The teacher's credentials were questioned by members of the school admin.They requested copies of her service records, which were not provided until she retired

July 11, 2023

The teacher, now aged 58, joined the school located in the Kalyan area as an associate teacher in 1994 and submitted the required certificates to the institution at that time (Representative image)
Police have registered a case against a former teacher of a private school in Maharashtra’s Thane district, its ex-headmistress and a clerk for submission of alleged fabricated documents of the teacher, an official said on Tuesday. The teacher, now aged 58, joined the school located in the Kalyan area as an associate teacher in 1994 and submitted the required certificates to the institution at that time. As some members of the school management had a doubt about the teacher’s qualifications, they asked for her service records which, till her retirement, were not provided by the headmistress and a clerk at the school, the official from Kolsewadi police station said. Later, when the management verified the certificates submitted by the teacher at the time of joining the school, they were found to be fake and fabricated, he said.

Following a complaint by the school management, a case was registered on Saturday against the former teacher, the ex-headmistress and the clerk under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the police said. No arrest has been made so far in this connection, they added.

