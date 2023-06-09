'Fortunate To Have Had Support Of Parents, Friends': Vedika Bihani On Clearing UPSC

Vedika Bihani, a resident of Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, is among the Rajasthan candidates who achieved impressive ranks in the UPSC 2022. With unwavering dedication and perseverance, Vedika cleared all three stages of the civil service exam last year.

Vedika Bihani began her preparations for the UPSC Civil Services Exam with a strong desire to secure a prestigious government position. Despite the challenges throughout her journey, Vedika Bihani never lost hope. Vedika completed her Class 12 at St. Xavier’s school.

Vedika began her UPSC exam preparations while pursuing her graduation in 2019. To her surprise, she made it to the interview round on her first attempt (UPSC Interview). However, despite her efforts, she failed in her second attempt. Nevertheless, Vedika refused to give up and chose to continue preparing for a third attempt. Her efforts paid off and she secured the 213th position in the UPSC Result 2022.

While preparing for the UPSC exams, Vedika Bihani distanced herself from social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. However, after clearing the UPSC Mains exam, she decided to join Twitter and engage with the users while preparing for the interview phase. On Twitter, she began following prominent personalities from different corners of the world, which helped her to remain updated on crucial information and the latest developments.