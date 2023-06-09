Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » 'Fortunate To Have Had Support Of Parents, Friends': Vedika Bihani On Clearing UPSC

'Fortunate To Have Had Support Of Parents, Friends': Vedika Bihani On Clearing UPSC

With unwavering dedication and perseverance, Vedika cleared all the civil service exams last year.

Advertisement

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 15:23 IST

Delhi, India

Vedika began her UPSC exam preparations while pursuing her graduation in 2019.
Vedika began her UPSC exam preparations while pursuing her graduation in 2019.

Vedika Bihani, a resident of Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, is among the Rajasthan candidates who achieved impressive ranks in the UPSC 2022. With unwavering dedication and perseverance, Vedika cleared all three stages of the civil service exam last year.

Vedika Bihani began her preparations for the UPSC Civil Services Exam with a strong desire to secure a prestigious government position. Despite the challenges throughout her journey, Vedika Bihani never lost hope. Vedika completed her Class 12 at St. Xavier’s school.

Vedika began her UPSC exam preparations while pursuing her graduation in 2019. To her surprise, she made it to the interview round on her first attempt (UPSC Interview). However, despite her efforts, she failed in her second attempt. Nevertheless, Vedika refused to give up and chose to continue preparing for a third attempt. Her efforts paid off and she secured the 213th position in the UPSC Result 2022.

Advertisement

While preparing for the UPSC exams, Vedika Bihani distanced herself from social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. However, after clearing the UPSC Mains exam, she decided to join Twitter and engage with the users while preparing for the interview phase. On Twitter, she began following prominent personalities from different corners of the world, which helped her to remain updated on crucial information and the latest developments.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • She shares, “During my preparation for the UPSC exams, I got demotivated several times. But, I refused to let them dampen my resolve. I was fortunate enough to have unwavering support from my parents and friends, who stood firm by my side. Along with this, I made it a point to take breaks after every 15 days to rejuvenate myself, especially during times of heightened pressure"

    However, Vedika Bihani is once again attempting to appear for the UPSC exam to improve her UPSC rank. She has taken this decision driven by dissatisfaction with her current UPSC ranking.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

    first published: June 09, 2023, 15:23 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 15:23 IST
    Read More