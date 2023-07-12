Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Four Students Injured After Inflammable Material Thrown Inside Classroom in Rajasthan

The incident took place at Government Mahatma Gandhi School in Mahua village when the students of sixth grade were attending their classes

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 12:59 IST

Jaipur, India

Father of one of the victims filed a complaint with the police, alleging that two minors threw the inflammable substance inside the classroom (Representative image)
Father of one of the victims filed a complaint with the police, alleging that two minors threw the inflammable substance inside the classroom (Representative image)

Four girl students were injured when some persons allegedly threw an inflammable material inside a classroom of a government school in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Government Mahatma Gandhi School in Mahua village when the students of sixth grade were attending their classes, a police official said.

    • He said the father of one of the victims filed a complaint with the police, alleging that two minors threw the inflammable substance inside the classroom.

    A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 326A (punishment for acid attack) and further investigation is underway, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 12, 2023, 12:59 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 12:59 IST
