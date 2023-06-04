From AIIMS To BHEL, List Of Government Jobs To Keep An Eye Out For This Week

If you’ve been on the lookout for the perfect job, you know that it can be a time-consuming and challenging process. However, this week presents a promising opportunity to potentially secure your dream job. Several organizations have opened their registration windows and released recruitment notifications this week. The list includes Jharkhand High Court, BPSC, JKPSC, and more. Don’t miss out on this chance to apply for a range of exciting job opportunities.

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment For 42 Vacancies:

The Jharkhand High Court has announced a recruitment drive for the position of Personal Assistant, offering a total of 42 vacancies. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the official websites at jhc.org.in or jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. Applicants are required to complete the application process by June 23. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent degree from an approved university or institution. They must also be able to type between 40 and 100 words per minute (WPM) while utilising English shorthand.

BPSC Recruitment For Over 1.7 Lakh Teachers

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of teachers in the Bihar government’s primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools. A total of 1,70,461 posts are to be filled for school teachers, as per the notification. Approximately 79,943 posts are for Classes 1-5 school teachers, 57,602 vacancies are for higher secondary school teachers and 32,916 vacancies are for teachers of Classes 9-10. The online application process is scheduled to start on June 15. Candidates can apply for the vacancies via the official website until July 12.

JKPSC Recruitment For 27 Lecturers Posts

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has initiated the application process for the recruitment of lecturers. Through this recruitment drive, JKPSC aims to fill a total of 27 lecturer positions. The deadline for submitting applications is June 29, and the registration procedure commenced on May 30. Candidates can make changes to their registration forms from June 30 to July 2. It is important to note that the minimum and maximum age limit will be calculated as of January 1, 2023.

Advertisement

AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment For 73 Teaching Posts

Advertisement

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Deoghar is inviting applications for direct recruitment and deputation positions across several departments. The application process is currently underway and will conclude on June 10. A total of 73 openings for numerous positions are to be fulfilled via this recruitment campaign. The general and OBC category candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 3,000. There is no registration fee for those belonging to the SC/ST/EWS/PWD categories.

Advertisement

India Post Recruitment For 12,828 Vacancies

Advertisement

India Post, operating under the Ministry of Communications of India, has commenced the application process for the role of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Candidates interested in the positions of Branch Postmaster (BPM) or Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) can apply through the official website indiapost.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12,828 vacancies. According to the official notice, the salary range for BPM is Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380, while for ABPM, it falls between Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 based on qualifications.

Advertisement

BHEL Recruitment 2023

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has issued a recruitment notification for candidates in the Engineering, Finance, and Human Resource departments. Applicants who have completed their engineering degree in the relevant field or have accomplished a five-year integrated master’s degree or dual degree course are eligible to apply. The maximum age limit for applicants is 27 years, and for those with a postgraduate qualification, the age requirement is 29 years. Upon selection, candidates will undergo a one-year training program before being appointed as engineers and executives.