From AIR 61 in JEE Main to AIR 6 in Advanced, 'Change in Strategy' Helped Prabhav Khandelwal Secure Spot in Top 10

Hailing from a middle-class Rajasthani family, Prabhav Khandelwal who secured rank 61 in JEE Main 2023 achieved an All India Rank of 6 in JEE Advanced 2023. After an unsatisfactory performance in JEE Main, within less than a month, Prabhav says he changed his strategy and secured a spot in the top 10 in the IIT entrance exam.

Speaking with News18.com exclusively, Prabhav revised his whole strategy and approached the JEE Advanced preparation. He credits his “change in strategy" as the main reason behind the jump in rankings. A native of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, the engineering aspirant now aspires to join IIT Bombay. “My father belongs to Bharatpur district of Rajasthan and he is Chief Manager in SBI, Corporate Centre, New Delhi while my mother is a housewife," Prabhav shared.

In his two years of JEE preparation journey, Prabhav says his mother constantly supported him and stayed with him in Kota. During his preparation, he focused to clear his doubts first and cleared the concepts. A student of Allen coaching institute in Kota, Prabhav used some books like HC Verma and Irodov for Physics for the preparations.