From An Army Officer To A Monk, The Inspiring Story Of Dr Kamal Taori

We often hear stories where people give up their high-paying jobs or positions to live a simple life. The life story of Dr Kamal Taori is a good example of this. First, a military officer and then an IAS officer, now a monk, Kamal Taori is a man of many shades. He has also been a writer, a social worker and a motivator. Despite having such an illustrious life, he believes in living a simple life. Looking at him as a monk in Badrinath, one wouldn’t believe he was once an army officer. He has served in high posts in many important departments of the state and central government. After retiring from the post of IAS, Dr Kamal Taori started inspiring youth towards self-employment and taught them skills that are necessary to live a stress-free life. He took voluntary retirement from all positions in 2022 and now he lives the life of a monk in Badrinath. Media reports suggest that he changed his name to Swami Kamalanand Giri after retirement.

Dr Kamal Taori was born on August 1, 1946, in Wardha, Maharashtra. He had the urge to do something different and impactful since he was a child. He first became an officer in the Indian Army. After serving for six years and attaining the position of colonel, he resigned. After this, he moved on to the next chapter of his life and became an IAS officer. He passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 1968.

He was an IAS officer of the UP cadre. He served in various positions for 22 years. He held important posts in various departments like Rural Development, Village Industries, Panchayati Raj, Khadi, and High-Level Public Training. He also held the post of Secretary of the Government of India. It is said that whenever the Government sent Dr Taori to a backward district as punishment, he used to make it an important one with his work.

Kamal has authored more than 40 books and holds a PhD in Economics. He has also completed his LLB. While holding the post of Rural Development Secretary, he took a pledge one day that now he will wear only Khadi. Since then, he has worn only Khadi till date. This incident tells us a lot about his commitment to his work.

