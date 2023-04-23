From BSF To ISRO, A List Of Govt Jobs To Keep An Eye Out For This Week

Finding a career that matches one’s skill set is a challenge for everyone and is undoubtedly stressful and tedious. A number of government organisations including ISRO, UPSC, and BSF, recently put out their recruitment announcements. A select few of them have also begun their recruitment drive. We’ve listed a few opportunities below that are actively recruiting for a variety of positions to make it easier for those who are on the hunt for job opportunities.

BSF RECRUITMENT FOR 247 HEAD CONSTABLE POSTS

The Border Security Force (BSF) is seeking male and female applicants for 247 Head Constable positions in its communication wing, of which 217 posts are for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 posts are for Head Constables (Radio Mechanic). The online registrations began on April 22 and candidates have till May 12 to submit their applications. Those candidates who are chosen after all selection rounds would receive compensation at pay matrix level – 4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission.

UPSC RECRUITMENT FOR 51 IES/ISS VACANCIES

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has openings for qualified individuals to fill 51 vacancies in the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS). Of these, 33 positions are open for the ISS and 18 positions are open for the IES. Candidates who are eligible must fill out an application and pay the application fee by May 9. The UPSC IES, ISS Exam is set to take place on June 23.

BCECEB RECRUITMENT FOR 10,101 VACANCIES

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is hiring to fill 10,101 vacancies for Amin and other posts. With 8,244 posts for Amin, 758 for Kanoongo and 744 Clerk posts, the deadline to submit the BCECEB application is May 12. The pay offered to candidates ranged from Rs 25,000 to Rs 59,000. Applicants from the general, BC, EBC, and EWS categories must pay Rs 800 as the application fee for BCECEB recruitment, while SC, ST, and PH applicants must pay Rs 400.

UPSC CMS RECRUITMENT FOR 1261 POSTS

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is looking for individuals to fill 1261 positions with the Combined Medical Services Exam (CMS). A wide range of government organisations, including Indian Ordnance Factories, Indian Railways, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and New Delhi Municipal Council, are hiring medical personnel. Those who are interested must submit an application and pay the application fee of Rs 200 by May 9.

ISRO RECRUITMENT FOR 63 TECHNICIAN AND OTHER VACANCIES

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Propulsion Complex (IPRC) is advertising to hire 63 individuals for Technician and other positions. Candidates selected for the position of Technical Assistant will receive compensation at level 7 of the pay matrix (between 44,900 and 1,42,400 rupees). The chosen candidates for the Technician-B posts will receive a pay matrix level 3 (Rs 21,700-Rs 69,100). Applications for all of the advertised positions must be submitted by April 24.

