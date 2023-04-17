From Delhi to West Bengal, States That Have Closed Schools, Revised Timings Amid Rising Heatwave

Amid forecasts of impending heat waves across the country, numerous state governments have issued advisories and asked schools and institutions to either stay closed or modify their schedules to ensure the safety of their students during the ongoing summer season. In many parts of India, the temperature has already surpassed 40 degrees Celsius. IMD defines a day as a heatwave day when the peak temperature hits at least 40 degrees Celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees above average.

General guidelines for schools during the scorching heat include ensuring mandatory water breaks for students along with proper access to drinking water. Here are the states that have issued directives, requested the closure of schools, or altered the timing of classes in preparation for impending heat waves across India.

Government And Private School Timings Changed In Varanasi

The sweltering temperatures in the state of Uttar Pradesh have led to school timings being modified in Varanasi. Schools in Varanasi will now begin at 7 AM and go on until 11:30 AM. This timing will be applicable to government-run schools as well as private schools.

Delhi Government Guidelines for school assemblies

The Delhi government issued a circular instructing all schools recognised by the Directorate of Education in Delhi to take precautions to ensure the safety of their students all through the upcoming summer season. Schools have been advised to ensure that no student assemblies take place during the afternoon shift due to temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

West Bengal Schools, Colleges Shut down till April 22

Due to the extreme heat wave in the state, West Bengal’s schools, colleges, and universities have been directed to remain closed from Monday, April 17, to Saturday, April 22, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. The summer break had previously been pre-poned by the state administration owing to the extreme heat. Summer break will begin on May 2 in West Bengal government and aided schools, instead of on May 24 as previously scheduled.

Patna Schools Revise School Hours Amid Heatwave

The Patna district administration ordered all school authorities in Bihar’s capital to change their schedules after the Met department issued a warning about extreme temperatures during the ensuing few days. In order to reduce the likelihood of students suffering from heat stroke, the administration has also released guidelines. The guidelines stated that the district administration forbids academic activity for any classes (including those in preschools and Anganwadi centres) in any district schools after 11.45 AM.

Odisha Schools To Begin Morning Classes From 7 AM

Given the extreme heat in the region, the state government of Odisha has given district collectors permission to call for revisions in the timings of school.

Classes in the morning for students in Classes 1 through 12 are now scheduled from 7 AM to 11.30 AM throughout the state. Additionally, the time frame for pension payments to recipients of various social security programmes has been revised to be between 7.30 and 10.30 am by the Department of Schools and Mass Education.

Tripura CM announces closure of Schools from April 18 – 23

Manik Shaha, the chief minister of Tripura, has ordered that all government schools in the state be closed from April 18 to April 23 owing to extreme heat. Shaha has also requested that private schools be closed for the same period of time owing to the heat wave.

