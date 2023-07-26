From Fighting Polio To Clearing MPPSC Twice, Ramakant Tyagi's Journey Is Truly Inspiring

Cracking competitive exams in India, where there are hundreds of thousands of candidates, is a tough task. And succeeding in these exams is always a tale of inspiration. Today, let’s take a look at the inspiring journey of Ramakant Tyagi who cleared the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam twice and is all set to appear for an interview again.

His incredible achievements have garnered widespread attention and admiration and he is making it to the headlines these days. What sets Ramakant’s journey apart is the fact that he emerged victorious despite being born with a congenital paralysis that affects the entire left side of his body. Hailing from Jaura town in the Morena district, his academic journey began with completing his Class 12 boards in the PCM stream from Navodaya School. He went on to pursue a B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Triple ITDM, Jabalpur while simultaneously preparing for a government job. His hard work paid off as he successfully cleared the MPPSC exam two times.

He also cleared the recent Patwari exam and the appointment following his success has been temporarily suspended due to allegations of malpractice during the examination process.