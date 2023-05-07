From FTII To AIIMS Patna, List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week

There are several government organisations that are currently hiring. The ones that have opened their recruitment drive are BCECEB, OSSSC, FTII, AIIMS Patna and Gujarat High Court among others. If you are looking out for a job change or seeking to begin your career soon, then we have a list of top organisations where you can apply. Register yourself before the deadline ends.

FTII Recruitment For 84 Vacancies

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, has started the recruitment process for various Group B and Group C posts. Candidates can apply at ftii.ac.in till May 29 up to 6 pm. Applicants applying for the post must have a degree or diploma in a relevant field. The vacancies at FTII include film editor, make-up artist, cameraman and others. Before applying, all applicants are advised to read the recruitment notice completely and carefully.

BCECEB Recruitment For 1,551 Junior Resident Doctor Posts

The online registration process for the recruitment of Junior Resident Doctors has started by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). A total of 1,551 vacant posts have been advertised under the Health Department of the state. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in till May 12. Once the registration process closes, candidates will be able to edit their application forms on May 14.

OSSSC Recruitment For 2,753 Vacancies

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of the District Cadre Group-C posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023. Aspirants can apply at osssc.gov.in till May 30. The Commission plans to fill up a total of 2,753 vacancies in 29 district cadres under the Health and Family Welfare Department. It is to be noted that there is no registration fee for the recruitment. Those applying should be between the age group 21 years to 38 years.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment For Over 600 Posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, is currently accepting applications for non-teaching posts, including over 600 positions for the non-faculty, groups A, B & C posts. Candidates can apply at the AIIMS, Patna official website at aiimspatna.edu.in. The Group A category comprises 11 vacancies while the Group B and C category consists of 265 and 382 vacancies, respectively. The minimum age requirement for the group A category opening is 21 and the maximum is 50 years. While for the Category B & C posts, the minimum age limit is 18 and the maximum age requirement is 45 and 35, respectively.

Gujarat HC Recruitment For 1,778 Assistant Vacancies

Gujarat High Court has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of assistants in Subordinate courts. The Gujarat High Court is conducting this recruitment campaign to fill up a total of 1,778 vacancies of assistants. Candidates can apply at the Gujarat HC’s official portals – gujarathighcourt.nic.in and hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before May 19. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a main written examination (Descriptive Type) and a practical or skill (Typing) test.

