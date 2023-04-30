From IIT Delhi To Indian Navy, List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week

A job search can be challenging as well as time-consuming. When you can’t find a satisfying job, it feels like you are stuck in your career. Many a time all the hard work goes in vain, but you need not worry. Every month, several government organisations actively look out for people to join them . This month, IIT Delhi, Reserve Bank of India, Indian Navy and the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission have released recruitment notifications. Some have already begun the recruitment process while others are yet to open. People who are looking out for jobs can check the list of vacancies and apply soon.

IIT Delhi Recruitment For 66 Vacant Posts

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has started the online application process for the recruitment of non-academic staff. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at home.iitd.ac.in till May 12. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 66 vacancies will be filled. Out of these, 62 openings are in the technical department, three are in the hospitality category and one post is in the medical officer (psychiatry) department. For more details, read the official notice on the main site.

Border Security Force Recruitment For 247 Posts

The Border Security Force (BSF) has started accepting applications for the post of Head Constables (Radio Mechanics) and Head Constables (Radio Operators). Candidates can apply for the vacancies at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The deadline to submit the application for the BSF Head Constables post is May 12. The minimum age requirement is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years. Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 247 vacancies will be filled in BSF’s Communication Unit.

RBI Releases Notification For 291 Job Vacancies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the recruitment notification for the Grade B officer posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies from May 9 through the official RBI website at rbi.org.in. The last date to submit the application is June 9. About 291 vacancies will be filled this time with 222 openings only designated for Grade B General Officer posts. The selection process will include an online examination and interview round. Candidates who are selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 55,200.

Rajasthan Ayurved Vibhag Recruitment for 639 Posts

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University (DSRRAU) has released the recruitment notification for Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) posts. The registration process will begin from Monday, May 1 and candidates can apply for the vacancies by May 31 at educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in. Those applying for the AMO post should have a bachelor’s degree in ayurveda from a recognised university. A total of 639 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Indian Navy Recruitment For Civilian Posts

The Indian Navy’s Southern Command Headquarters has started the online registration process for the recruitment of civilian personnel. The last date to apply for the vacancies is June 20. Through an official notice, the Ministry of Defence informed that the number of openings is nine. As per the recruitment notice, five vacancies are in Kochi, two in Alwaye and the other two are in Lakshadweep Islands.

TNPSC Recruitment for 31 Junior Scientific Officer Posts

The online registration process for recruitment of junior scientific officers (JSO) has begun by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Applicants can apply by visiting the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application forms for the JSO post is May 26. The Commission plans to fill up a total of 31 openings via this recruitment drive in the Tamil Nadu Forensic Sciences Subordinate Service department.

