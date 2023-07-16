From ISRO To BPSC, List Of Government Jobs To Keep An Eye Out For This Week

In today’s competitive job market, government job opportunities continue to attract a significant number of aspirants due to their stability, perks, and sense of public service. For those seeking a career in the public sector, this week presents a range of exciting job openings across various government organizations. From the prestigious Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), here we bring you a curated list of government job vacancies available this week.

Whether you are an engineering enthusiast, a civil service aspirant, or looking for administrative roles, this compilation will highlight promising employment prospects worth considering. So, prepare your resumes and delve into this job alert to discover the diverse range of opportunities waiting for you in the realm of government employment.

ISRO VSSC RECRUITMENT 2023 FOR 61 SCIENTIST

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a division of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is accepting applications for the roles of scientist/engineer-SD and scientist/engineer-SC. Interested individuals who meet the eligibility criteria can apply by visiting the official website,vssc.gov.in. The application deadline for the ISRO VSSC recruitment is July 21, aiming to fill 61 vacancies. Applicants must submit their applications exclusively online through the ISRO live register portal, and it is advised to register or update their existing registrations by July 21, 5 PM.

RAJASTHAN SAFAI KARAMCHARI RECRUITMENT 2023 FOR 13184 VACANCIES

The recruitment process has begun to fill 13,184 job vacancies for the position of Rajasthan Safai Karamcharis in 176 urban bodies across the state. The deadline for applications, which was originally set for July 19, has now been extended to August 4. Candidates can apply through two websites: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.inorsso.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years old, with applicable age relaxation rules. The pay scale for Safai Karamcharis is determined as per the 7th Pay Commission and the probationary period’s remuneration will follow state government regulations.

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA RECRUITMENT 2023 FOR 400 OFFICER POSTS

The Bank of Maharashtra is currently accepting online applications for Officer Scale II and III positions. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of BOM. There are a total of 400 vacancies available, with 300 seats for Officer Scale II and 100 seats for Officer Scale III. To be eligible, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum aggregate score of 60% and may be preferred if they have completed JAIIB and CAIIB exams or possess professional qualifications like CA, CMA, and CFA. The age limit for Officer Scale II is between 25 and 35 years, while for Officer Scale III, it is between 25 and 38 years.

BPSC TEACHER RECRUITMENT 2023 FOR 170461 POSTS

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the registration deadline for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 to July 15. Previously, candidates had until July 12 to apply for the available positions. Interested individuals who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the official website of BPSC. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,70,461 teacher positions, including vacancies for primary, secondary, and postgraduate teachers. The eligibility criteria and the maximum age limit vary based on the teaching role, requiring specific educational qualifications and clearing relevant tests.

RPSC RECRUITMENT 2023 FOR 140 JUNIOR LEGAL OFFICER POSTS

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has initiated the online application procedure for the recruitment of Junior Legal Officers (JLO) for 140 vacancies available. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ,recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, until August 9. To be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must possess a Law Graduate degree from a recognized Indian university or its equivalent, along with a three-year proficiency degree. The age requirement for the positions ranges from 21 to 40 years, with certain age relaxations provided for specific categories. Application fees vary depending on the applicant’s category, with detailed information available in the official notification.