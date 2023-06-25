From Living In Orphanage To Residing In Govt Office, How B Abdul Nasar Became IAS

Civil Services Examination is considered as one of the toughest entrance test in India. With one year of dedicated examination and years of preparation, an aspirant or candidate evolves into an able administer. Many students enroll in coaching institutes and pay hefty sum of money and sometimes qualify the examination as well. But for a candidate who belongs to lower strata of society, enrolling into coaching can be challenging. A similar instance is of IAS officer B Abdul Nasar.

After losing his father when he was five, IAS officiaer B Abdul Nasar was doomed for a life of hardship. He and his siblings lived in an orphanage while his mother struggled to support them. Nasar completed his education while spending 13 years in a Keralan orphanage. At the age of ten, he worked as a cleaner and a supplier at hotels. He occasionally escaped from his orphanage but later came back to finish his education. Despite living in terrible poverty, he finished high school and went on to graduate from Thalassery’s government college. B Abdul Nasar supported his family through various employment means like newspaper delivery, taking tuition classes and phone operator as well.