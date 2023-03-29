From MBA to ACCA, Do You Know the Full Forms of These Abbreviations?

We use thousands of words like ITI, OFC, and MBA in our everyday lives and we rarely wonder what they mean. We have come up with an interesting list of abbreviations or short forms where you can learn the full forms of these short forms and increase your knowledge.

MBA- The full form of MBA is Master of Business Administration. After completing MBA, graduates can find a variety of jobs in diverse sectors such as banking, consulting, finance, human resources, marketing, and operations.

ITI- The full form of ITI is Industrial Training Institute. It is also referred to as ITIs. Both engineering and non-engineering technical subjects are included in the training.

Advertisement

OFC- The full form of OFC is Optical Fiber Cable. Although it resembles electrical cables, it also has one or more optical fibers. Each optical fiber element is individually covered in plastic layers and housed in a protective tube appropriate for the location where the cable will be utilized.

BA- Bachelor of Arts also known as BA is a three years undergraduate programme. Aspirants who have passed 10+2 in any stream can take admission in this course. There are various BA specializations such as English, History, Hindi, Sociology, Political Science, Urdu, Economics, etc.

B.Com- The full form of B.Com is Bachelor of Commerce. B.com is a three-year undergraduate degree in commerce. It is a fundamental degree that allows commerce graduates qualified for Master’s degrees such as MBA and M.Com.

ICSE- The ICSE full form is the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education. ICSE Board is managed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), a private board constituted for providing education in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986 (India). ICSE Board conducts the ICSE Class 10 and ICS Class 12 examinations every year in English medium.

Advertisement

BPT- BPT is the short form for a Bachelor of Physiotherapy. The duration of the BPT degree program in India is 4 years. It is a graduation-level study program that is taught in the stream of medical science.

ACCA- ACCA stands for the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, which is a global body that provides students with a ‘Certified Chartered Accountant’ certification.

Advertisement

ABS- The full form of ABS is the Anti-lock Braking System. The ABS is a protective and anti-skid braking system used on land vehicles like bikes, trucks, buses and cars also in aircraft. It prevents the tires of a vehicle from locking up & skidding when brakes are applied on emergency shutdown

ACH- ACH’s full form stands for ‘Automated Clearing House’ and it is a networking system that makes transfers easier, quicker, and more convenient.

Read all the Latest Education News here