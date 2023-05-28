From NABARD to HPCL, List Of Government Jobs To Apply For This Week

When it comes to accomplishing our goals and finding a secure career, the vast majority of Indians opt for any government employment possibilities that arise. So, if you’re looking to change jobs or get your first government job, have a look at our list of vacancies at various government agencies.

NABARD Recruitment For Grade A Officer Posts

The National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development ( NABARD) will be inviting applications for Grade A officer posts soon. To apply for the position, a candidate must be between the ages of 21 and 30. The applicant must have earned a graduate degree or a postgraduate degree with at least a 50 per cent average. The recruitment notification will be released between the months of July and August on its official website nabard.org.

Advertisement

NTPC Recruitment For 30 Assistant Chemical Trainee Posts

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has announced the vacancy of 30 posts for Assistant Chemical Trainees (ACT) for recruitment. The eligible applicants must submit an application, appear for the All-India Selection Test, and pass the medical exam to get selected. The last date to apply is June 1. You can apply through its official website—https://www.ntpc.co.in/

India Post Recruitment For 12,828 Vacancies

Advertisement

India Post, Under the Ministry of Communications of India, is inviting applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak ( GDS). It has released a total of 12828 vacancies for the posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). Interested candidates can apply until June 11 through the official website—indiapost.gov.in. The salary range for BPM is Rs.12,000-29,380 whereas for ABPM the pay would fall between Rs.10,000-24,470 as per the qualifications.

BHEL invites applicants for various posts

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited ( BHEL) is inviting applications for the recruitment of people for the engineering, finance, and human resources departments. Candidates who have completed their engineering degree in any field or who have completed a 5-year integrated master’s degree or dual degree programme are eligible to apply for the position of engineer trainee. The maximum age of the candidates can be 27, while the postgraduate candidates can apply till 29 years of age.

HPCL Recruitment For Technician, Officer Ranks, and other posts

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ( HPCL) is carrying out recruitment for several posts such as Apprenticeship, Technician, Officer Ranks, Research Associate, and Project Associate. Individuals should access the applications for the jobs through its official website—hindustanpetroleum.com. Candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree in engineering with a specialisation in the relevant field to be considered for the job of Graduate Apprentice Trainee in Engineering.