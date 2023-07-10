From Punjab to Kerala, States That Shut Schools Due to Heavy Rains, Deferred Exams

For the past several days, heavy rain has pounded numerous regions of north India, causing landslides in hilly states such as Himachal Pradesh and flooding and water logging causing congestion in numerous cities, including Delhi and Gurgaon. Northern Railway services have also been temporarily suspended. The IMD claimed that a western disturbance was present across northern India, resulting in a heavy rainstorm on Saturday. Several states throughout the country have been forced to cancel schools and deferred exams due to a constant onslaught of heavy rainfall and flooding. From Delhi NCR to Punjab and Kerala, here is a list of states that have issued orders to close their schools and institutions for the safety of their students.

Delhi – NCR

CM Arvind Kejriwal has declared a holiday today for all the schools in Delhi owing to the continuous rainfall recorded in NCR and its surrounding cities over the weekend. The record of the last 41 years of maximum rainfall in a single day in Delhi was also broken. A holiday has been declared in the schools of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram today. At the same time, schools will remain closed in Ghaziabad till 15 July.

Punjab

District administrations in Punjab have declared holiday in schools on 10th July keeping in mind the torrential rains that is disrupting normal life. The re-appear examination for 5th, 8th class was to be conducted by the Punjab School Education Board, PSEB today, which has now been postponed. The board has said that the new dates for the exam will be announced soon.

Himachal Pradesh

The state of Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing continuous and heavy rains leading to water logging as well as landslides.As a precautionary measure, Mandi district administration has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges today since the district has received the heaviest rains. It has been estimated that the rains will continue till July 11 across the entire state.