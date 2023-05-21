From UPSC CDS To CRPF: Job Opportunities You Can Apply For This Week

Good news for job seekers, as several government organisations like Union Public Service Commission and Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education are recruiting people for various positions. We have listed organisations where you can apply to. It is advisable for all candidates to check the eligibility criteria set by the organisation before they apply.

-UPSC CDS, NDA II registration:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the online registration process for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II and National Defence Academy (NDA) II exams. Candidates who are interested can apply for the UPSC CDS/NDA II 2023 exam at upsc.gov.in till June 6, up to 6 pm. The online application correction window will open on June 7 and close on June 13. The UPSC CDS/NDA II 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 3. An application fee of Rs 200 needs to be paid while applying for the above exam. Female candidates along with SC and ST applicants have been exempted from payment of fee.

-SSC CHSL recruitment for 1,600 posts:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited candidates to apply for multiple vacancies through the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL, 10+2) Examination this year. Candidates can register themselves for the positions by June 8 at ssc.nic.in. Through this recruitment exam, the Commission will fill a total of 1,600 (tentative) Group C openings across numerous Ministries/Departments/Offices of the Government of India. The minimum age to apply is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 27 years, on August 1 this year. Those applying for the exam should have completed their Class 12 or an equivalent test from a recognised board or university.

-Himachal Pradesh TET June 2023 registration:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has started the online application process for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2023 session. Candidates who are interested can register themselves for the HP TET 2023 exam at hpbose.org. The last date to apply for the Teacher Eligibility Test, without a late fee, is May 28. However, applicants can apply for the HP TET 2023 exam from May 29 to May 31 with a late fee of Rs 300. The Himachal Pradesh Board will release the details on the examination date and admit card in due course of time.

-HURL recruitment 2023:

The Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) will conclude the application process for the recruitment of several vacancies such as Manager (Mechanical), Manager (Engineering Services), Assistant Manager (Process), Engineer, Executive Grade-4 Law soon. Candidates can apply for these positions before May 24 at hurl.net.in. The age of the applicant must be between 30 and 55 years. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a personal interview that will be held via video conferencing.

-CRPF recruitment 2023 for 212 vacancies:

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will end the registration process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) on May 21. Those interested can apply via the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in. CRPF plans to fill up 212 vacancies through this recruitment drive. According to the official notice, the recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspector in radio operator, technical and civil departments fall under group B vacancies. The Assistant Sub-Inspector vacancy for cartographer is under group C. The selection process will comprise a written exam, physical standard or physical efficiency test, along with documents verification, and medical exam.