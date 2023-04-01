Funds Under Centre's Higher Education Scheme Lying 'Unutilised' by States, Says Parliamentary Panel

Funds under the centrally sponsored Rashtriya Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme for higher education have been lying “unutilised" by states and Union Territories across the country, a parliamentary panel report has highlighted in its slew of recommendations to the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The panel noted that states have a “slow pace of compliance" to the new set of instructions issued by the Finance Ministry for utilisation of funds received under centrally sponsored schemes and hence the gap.

The committee on education, women, children, youth and sports affairs submitted its report in the Rajya Sabha in the ongoing second leg of Parliament’s budget session 2023 where it recommended that even though fund allocations under the scheme have seen a significant increase, the money remains unutilised by states.

“The committee recommends better coordination with States/UTs and monitoring of unutilised funds under RUSA 3.0 to curtail unspent amounts lying with them," the report stated.

The scheme meant for improving education infrastructure and raising overall education standards in states was recently extended till 2026.

It also noted that RUSA describes each state’s strategy to address issues of equity, access, and excellence in higher education. It is hoped that the scheme’s extension will help to increase facilities like infrastructure, maintenance of labs and purchasing of high-quality lab equipment, ensuring that quality teaching-learning outcomes take place in higher education institutions across states.

“The committee recommends that the focus of the scheme should shift to Tier-II and Tier-III cities to also bring the requisite benefits from the scheme to these cities which have great potential," it said.

The panel also suggested that the ministry, in coordination with state governments and these institutions, prepare a monitoring framework for the effective implementation of the scheme.

“The department should ensure that a periodic stock is taken of the progress made and the improvements that are needed in the scheme. Initiatives in consultation with various stakeholders, vice-chancellors and academicians that can lead to enhanced learning, better research, and promoting innovation be pushed under the scheme to bring about transformative reforms in the higher education system of states," the report said.

It further observed that this is possible through creation of an “institutional structure" for planning and monitoring at the state-level, promoting autonomy in state universities, and improving governance in institutions.

At present, there are only 41 Indian higher education institutions that find a place in global rankings. The panel also suggested that in order to attract international students, the higher education regulator must issue guidelines for introduction of courses on Indian heritage and culture such as Vedic mathematics, yoga and ayurveda.

